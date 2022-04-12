NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officials say ghost gun seizures are up 350% this year. They’ve already taken 131 off the streets of New York City.

President Joe Biden is calling ghost guns the biggest threat to public safety we face today.

In an exclusive surveillance video, police say this is 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan on Friday, firing what authorities say is a ghost gun in the South Bronx. Three students were wounded walking home from school, and 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo was killed.

On Monday, President Biden took fresh aim at ghost guns, which are made without serial numbers and can be assembled at home with a kit. As seen, they’re being used increasingly in violent crimes.

The justice department is finalizing new regulations to begin imposing background checks. President Biden promised the new rule would save lives. His recently imposed regulations, however, were blasted by the National Rifle Association as “extreme”.

“Is it extreme to protect police officers extra and protect our children? Extreme to keep guns out of the hands of people who couldn’t even pass a background check?” Biden said. “Look, the idea that someone on a terrorist list could purchase one of these guns is extreme.”

Mayor Eric Adams shared the same sentiments.

“Ghost guns are one of the biggest threats to public safety that we face today. Ghost guns are untraceable,” Adams said. “They are just as deadly as any other gun.”

As a stark reminder of the new battle the city faces when ghost guns land in the wrong hands, Adams also highlighted the tragic death of Angellyh Yambo in his remarks, as her family is preparing for her services Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.