Winning Powerball numbers: Did you win Saturday’s $635 million jackpot?

NEW YORK — Saturday night’s Powerball drawing could see someone finally win the $635 million jackpot.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to win other prizes, too. If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing, you could be a little (or a lot) richer.

The jackpot is the largest lottery prize in more than eight months.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 2 are: 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1.

The jackpot has slowly climbed to the massive amount thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.