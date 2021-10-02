Winning Powerball numbers: Did you win Saturday’s $635 million jackpot?

NEW YORK — Saturday night’s Powerball drawing could see someone finally win the $635 million jackpot.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to win other prizes, too. If you bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing, you could be a little (or a lot) richer.

The jackpot is the largest lottery prize in more than eight months.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 2 are: 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1.

The jackpot has slowly climbed to the massive amount thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

