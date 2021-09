NEW YORK — After no winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night, the game’s jackpot has soared to $570 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60 and a Powerball of 12.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night, Sept. 29.

Should a jackpot-winning ticket be sold, the cash pay out is valued at just over $410 million.

Just last week, a $432 million Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold in a Midtown Manhattan pizza shop.