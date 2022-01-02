Powerball jackpot grows to $522 million; 3 $50,000 tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $522 million. The next drawing will be on Monday.

According to the New York Lottery, three third prize tickets each worth $50,000 were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Two of the tickets were sold on Long Island — one in West Islip and another in Sag Harbor — and the third ticket was sold in Fishkill.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball was 2.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.