Powerball jackpot grows to $522 million; 3 $50,000 tickets sold in NY

News

by: Richard Roman/NEWS10,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $522 million. The next drawing will be on Monday.

According to the New York Lottery, three third prize tickets each worth $50,000 were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Two of the tickets were sold on Long Island — one in West Islip and another in Sag Harbor — and the third ticket was sold in Fishkill.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball was 2.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

The Missing: Mom wonders fate of son who escaped outside psychiatric center 10 years ago

3 burned in dangerous Massapequa Park fire; firefighter suffers heat exhaustion

Suffolk County Girl Scouts light up the night with Christmas display

Guide dogs head home with new owners in time for Christmas

Cryptic Instagram message has LI family fearing for man who disappeared in May

Downstate NY nurses head to upstate hospitals amid COVID surge

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter