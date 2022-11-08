NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday night’s Powerball jackpot drawing became Tuesday’s drawing after a delay left lottery players waiting to find out if they’d won the billion-dollar jackpot.

Ahead of the drawing, Powerball estimated the jackpot would be worth $1.9 billion, but it ended up being a massive $2.04 billion.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56; red Powerball 10 and Power Play 2x.

The numbers were meant to be drawn at 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday. It was put on hold because one of the participating lotteries needed extra time “to complete the required security protocols,” officials said.

Anticipation was higher than usual because of the record-breaking size of the jackpot.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 40 straight Powerball drawings without a grand-prize winner. There have been other winners of smaller prizes.

Powerball drawings are (usually) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

