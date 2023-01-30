(NEXSTAR) – Yet another record-setting lottery jackpot was up for grabs Monday night – this time, an estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot has been building since late November, Powerball officials said Monday, growing to the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. But with no jackpot winner Monday night, the sum will continue to swell.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, January 30: 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x.

Ahead of the drawing, lottery officials estimated the jackpot had a cash value of $329 million.

With no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is set to become the eighth-largest in the game’s history. The 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history are:

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials. While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize.

Even with a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot would have been only the second-largest lottery prize won this month. A ticket in Maine matched all six winning numbers for the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 13. We don’t yet know the winner of that jackpot either, and we may never actually know.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.