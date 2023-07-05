NEW YORK (PIX11) – Snack food company Mondelēz International has issued a voluntary recall of two varieties of belVita breakfast sandwich products, the FDA said.

The belVita breakfast sandwich products, which are sold nationwide, are being called back due to the possibility the products contain undeclared peanuts.

A batch may have been contaminated due to cross-contact on a single manufacturing line, according to the company. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may have serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming the products.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products,” read a statement issued by Mondelēz International. “There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions to date related to these products.”

The FDA is urging consumers who have a peanut allergy to not eat the products and should discard any product identified at the following website.

Consumers who may have purchased the belVita Breakfast sandwiches can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day.