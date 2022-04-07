NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State workers could face delays in getting paid if lawmakers don’t reach a budget deal Thursday.

The deadline for the state budget was April 1, however, legislators approved a stop-gap measure on Monday that allowed the government to continue running while they continued to negotiate. However, that measure expires Thursday, which means lawmakers need to reach a deal or the state won’t be able to pay its workers.

State Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester) said lawmakers were “at the end of the road” in negotiations.

“Things are moving in the right direction. I’m optimistic,” she said.

There are several key issues holding up the budget. Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Queens) joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss those issues and why the budget is late, including negotiations over a controversial funding plan for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Watch the video player for more on this story.