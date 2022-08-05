NEW YORK (PIX11) — The governor of Texas is now sending buses of migrants to New York City. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said in a statement Friday, “New York City will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities.”

A group of close to 50 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan early Friday morning.

New York City’s Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro told PIX11 News at the bus station, “What Governor Abbott is doing, continuing to play with the lives of people, is just pure cruel cowardice and disgusting.”

“These people didn’t know that they were coming to New York, they were lied to and they are confused.”

Volunteers from the group Grannies Respond met the bus as it arrived at Penn Station. Andrea Garbarini said, “Two of them required medical attention. One of them was a very young patient that was diabetic and did not have treatment for quite a while because there was no refrigeration in the detention center.”

Migrants who choose to stay in New York City will be placed in local shelters.

Legal Aid Society Attorney Kathryn Kliff said local shelters have been swamped in recent weeks. “The city had not planned for an increase in demand this summer, which had nothing to do with migrants,” Kliff said.

The City of New York is now turning to the federal government for help. Commissioner Castro said, “We need funds to help us pay for emergency housing.”