Sex assault survivor to NJ candidate for gov: Take down video of me

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jack Ciattarelli

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

TRENTON, N.J. — A woman who says she is a sexual assault survivor says New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli should take down campaign video that uses her story to bash his opponent, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy.

Katie Brenna spoke Friday in a phone interview. Brennan is a former state government official who said she was sexually assaulted by a peer while they both worked on Murphy’s behalf in 2017.

She said she wasn’t consulted before Ciattarelli this week launched the site, PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com. The site charges that Murphy uses women as “political props.”

Brennan responded that she wasn’t a prop or a pawn herself.

Both campaigns didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

