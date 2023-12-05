NEW YORK (PIX11) — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that he will ask the Senate to pass an assault weapons ban as early as Wednesday.

It’s been almost 20 years since the United States has had an assault weapons ban. Congress let the last ban expire in 2004.

Schumer plans to bring a new assault weapons ban to the Senate floor for a vote. The bill would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer and importing of more than 200 military-style weapons. It would also ban weapons with certain military characteristics.

Magazines with more than 100 rounds that allow rapid firing would be prohibited, and it would require a background check on future sales, trades or gifts of assault weapons covered by the bill.

Schumer told PIX11 News when he helped pass the assault ban almost 30 years ago, it was successful in reducing gun violence.

There would be exemptions in the bill. More than 2,000 guns for hunting, household defense or recreational purposes would be allowed.

And there is a grandfather clause for weapons already owned before it would go into effect.

