NEW YORK (PIX11) – The fourth Republican presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses will air on NewsNation and PIX11 News Wednesday at 8 p.m.

But first, it all begins at 7 p.m. with a PIX11 News special. PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Shirley Chan, and Henry Rosoff, along with a panel of political experts, are taking a deeper dive into the field of Republican presidential candidates.

Plus, you’ll get a live look at debate watch parties in key early primary states across the country.

How to watch the GOP debate

The debate will air on NewsNation and PIX11 News at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 6. It will be livestreamed on NewsNation.com.

After the debate, tune in to the PIX11 News at 10 for a full breakdown of the night’s biggest wins, losses, and more.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.