Report: Andrew Yang to form third political party

NEW YORK — After unsuccessful runs to be the Democratic nominee for president and more recently mayor of New York, Andrew Yang appears to be done with the Democrats.

As first reported by Politico, he is forming his own third party to coincide with his book release.

The businessman, who championed universal basic income, would not confirm the report.

“Good luck Andrew Yang, and good luck Yang-gang, keep your idealistic viewpoint,” Republican nominee for mayor Curtis Sliwa said.

Sliwa praised Yang’s positive attitude and said he sympathizes with Yang, his supporters, and their desire to do things a differently. Sliwa formerly chaired the New York reform party for a time.

“Let’s face it: Our democracy is in peril,” Sliwa said. “Whether you look at it from a Democratic perspective, or a Republican perspective, or as I have done for most of my life, an independent perspective.”

Yang creating a third party is a big shift for the political newcomer. He often talked on the mayoral campaign trail about his connection to President Joe Biden and about going down to Georgia to campaign in the special elections that gave Democrats control of the Senate.

Yang seems to have soured on the party, especially after particularly pugnacious moments with the eventual winner of the NYC Mayoral Primary Eric Adams.

“I believe everyone who ran, they ran with the agreement that whoever is the Democratic nominee, they’re going to come behind that person,” Adams said. “So I believe this is a place where your word should mean something.”

It could be that the party Yang creates is generally aligned with the Democrats like the Working Families Party. Adams said he hopes that is the case, but stressed that he had heard almost nothing about Yang’s plans.