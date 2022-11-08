DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up.

In the district — which includes all of Staten Island plus a stretch of southwest Brooklyn — Malliotakis is looking for re-election, while Rose is seeking a return to Washington. He previously represented the district from 2019 to 2021, before being unseated by Malliotakis.

Both candidates cruised to victory in their respective primary races earlier this year.

Among New York City’s congressional districts, the 11th has been notable in recent years in its political diversity. It was the lone city congressional district carried by Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and a Rose victory would mark the third consecutive election in which the district has changed party hands.

Another area race seen as a bellwether in the larger battle for congressional control is New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District.

That district too features a rematch, as incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski looks to stave off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state senator and son of a former two-term governor, for a second straight election.

That race is expected to be the closest in the Garden State, with its result a possible indicator of which way voters in similarly competitive districts across the nation could be trending.