NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two of New York City’s district attorneys and several City Council members fought to keep their seats in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Yusef Salaam claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Harlem’s City Council seat, defeating two members of the State Assembly. Thirty-four years ago Salaam was one of five teens wrongfully convicted in the Central Park jogger rape case.

“This campaign has been about those who have been counted out, those who have been forgotten,” Salaam told supporters during his victory speech.

In East New York, Councilmember Charles Barron is expected to lose the Democratic primary for his City Council seat to local activist Chris Banks.

“I was frustrated with the current leadership and now we got the result that we’ve been demanding for so long,” Banks told PIX11 News.

Councilmembers Chris Marte of Lower Manhattan and Marjorie Velazquez of the East Bronx won their Democratic primaries after vigorous challenges.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark both won their Democratic primaries as well.