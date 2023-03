NEW YORK (PIX11) — First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright discussed what it’s like working in Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, where many women are in leadership roles, including at the NYPD and FDNY.

Wright said she focuses on many women’s issues, including health care when it comes to Black women and childbirth.

Wright also discussed bail reform, Rikers Island, and asylum seekers during an appearance on PIX on Politics Sunday morning.

Watch the full interview in the video player.