Suozzi doesn’t support Biaggi’s bid for his NY congressional seat

NEW YORK — State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is drumming up support for her congressional run but she shouldn’t hold out hope for an endorsement from fellow Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi.

The congressman and gubernatorial candidate joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to discuss his run for governor and the race to take his seat in Congress. When asked about whether he supported Biaggi’s plans to run for his seat representing New York’s 3rd District on Long Island, Suozzi didn’t mince words.

“No. I’m going to support a common-sense Democrat. I’m looking for people who are willing to work across party lines to get things done, like I have,” he said.

As for his own campaign, Suozzi said he’s focused on addressing crime, reducing taxes, and helping troubled schools. He also said he would like to see an end to the state’s school mask mandate.

“I know how to get things done,” he added.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.