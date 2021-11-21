Suffolk DA-elect Ray Tierney talks gangs, guns and bail reform

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — For the first time in 20 years, a Republican will run the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney-elect Ray Tierney joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino on Sunday to talk about what he plans to do differently, particularly when it comes to gangs, guns and bail reform.

Gang violence remains a persistent problem in certain neighborhoods in Suffolk, and Tierney said the first step is acknowledging there is a problem at all.

“The first part of addressing a problem is understanding you have one,” he said. “In a lot of our underserved communities shots are being fired and there are these violent acts being committed, primarily by gang members, so you need to address it effectively.”

On bail reform, Tierney said he sees a “revolving door” pattern of people repeatedly committing the same crimes and being released, and that issue needs to be addressed. 

“I can talk about these laws and how they are, in certain respects, ineffective and don’t keep us safe,” he said of bail reform. “I think you really have to start over … and first and foremost you have to have a system where there is built in discretion for the litigants … and you have to have a situation where you’re allowed to consider a person’s dangerousness and risk to the community.”

