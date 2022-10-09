NEW YORK (PIX11) — A contentious bill to ban solitary confinement in New York City’s jails would hinder the ability of correction officers to run the facilities, Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said on PIX on Politics.

The bill, largely supported by advocates for detainees, has met opposition from Mayor Eric Adams. If it passes, Adams may use his veto power to overturn the bill, he said.

“It just doesn’t make sense that we will put correction officers in harm’s way and civilians who work on the island and other inmates,” Adams said Friday. “I just think the Council should really think through this bill before they make that decision.”

He and Molina have stressed that jail does not use solitary confinement, but rather restrictive housing.

The practice of solitary confinement has been slammed by reform advocates. Solitary confinement is “torture” that causes “devastating harm and death,” #HALTsolitary organizer Anisah Sabur said.

Molina said he doesn’t support solitary confinement, but said restrictive housing is humane.

“We have to be able to remove that individual for the sake of the victims, or the future victims that they could do violent acts against, and put them in restrictive housing,” he said. “And restrictive housing is humane, but it allows us to better control and provide programming services to that individual so that they don’t harm someone else.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a key supporter of the bill, said change is needed on Rikers Island, and the New York City Council bill is necessary now. He noted the bill allows for a limited period of separation from the general population of a jail.

“I do not agree, that is not sound correctional practice,” he said.

The bill would only only people to be separated for four hours.

“Under the bill, they would want the person that just committed a violent act to have a hearing, be represented by legal council, and that process could take anywhere from seven to 10 days,” Molina said. “It would put the jail in a state of anarchy.”

The bill has not yet been voted on in the New York City Council. However, the bill has 36 sponsors, which is a veto-proof majority in the city council.