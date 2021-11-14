Rep. Ritchie Torres breaks down expected infrastructure money headed to NY

PIX on Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access.

President Joe Biden declared that the spending would improve transportation of products and supplies from overseas and within the U.S. to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs. Better infrastructure — whether roads, bridges, ports or whatever — would give more capacity and resiliency for the supply chain. There would be more capacity to unload ships and move goods, which in turn would reduce price pressures and shortages.

Biden said the infrastructure spending would create jobs paying $45 an hour, nearly 50% above the current national average. It would create a wealth of jobs to fix aging pipes, bridges and roads, and boost clean energy and cybersecurity. And most wouldn’t require college degrees.

Rep. Ritchie Torres said New York City could receive up to $170 billion. He said the money would create jobs and work as a long-term investment.

Some Democrats, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted no on the bill.

“I am confident those who voted no will vote yes on the Build Back Better Act,” Torres said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

Rep. Ritchie Torres breaks down what infrastructure plan means for New York

One-on-one with Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levine

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Curtis Sliwa

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter