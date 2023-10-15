NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Andy Kim joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the new federal charges facing NJ Sen. Bob Menendez.
Kim said he is running for senate in the Garden State.
Watch the interview in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino
