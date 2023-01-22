NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff are joined by Politico Editor Julia Marsh to discuss the latest in the controversy surrounding Rep. George Santos.
Watch the panel discussion in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry, Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
