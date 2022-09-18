NEW YORK (PIX11) — After an arsenic scare and the change in management at NYCHA, the city’s public housing agency is looking for new leadership.

During the arsenic water scare from the first week of September, more than 2,500 people were told not to use the taps in their homes. The city says it was all a false alarm due to bad water testing and claims the water is safe to drink.

Then it was announced that NYCHA Chair Greg Russ was no longer the agency’s CEO, but will continue to chair NYCHA’s board of directors, officials said.

Many NYCHA residents believe the two incidents are connected, but the city said they’re unrelated.

“The mistrust runs deep,” PIX11 reporter Henry Rosoff said during a panel discussion.

“He (Mayor Eric Adams) will look for an effective manager,” PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry said about the new search for NYCHA CEO.

Rosoff, Harry, and City and State NY reporter Jeff Coltin joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to talk about the NYCHA controversies.

