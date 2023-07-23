NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff discuss the possible federal receivership of Rikers Island and the migrant crisis.
Watch the full discussion in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry, Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry, Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff discuss the possible federal receivership of Rikers Island and the migrant crisis.
Watch the full discussion in the video player.