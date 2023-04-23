NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max to discuss the biggest headlines of the week in New York City.
Watch the full discussion in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino, Henry Rosoff, Ayana Harry
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Henry Rosoff, Ayana Harry
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max to discuss the biggest headlines of the week in New York City.
Watch the full discussion in the video player.