NEW YORK (PIX11) — It has been an eventful summer in New York City.

In the realm of politics, a hard-fought race in New York’s 10th Congressional District for the Democratic primary saw former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman rise to the top.

After another detainee death on Rikers Island, advocates have continued to pressure officials to improve the facility.

Jeff Coltin from City and State NY and Katie Honan from The City joined PIX on Politics on Sunday to talk about Rikers Island, the NY-10 congressional race, and more.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.