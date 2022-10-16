NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Ayana Harry were joined by Ben Max from the Gotham Gazette and Rebecca Lewis from City & State New York to talk shootings across New York, the last stretch in the race for governor and the fight to keep parts of New York City gun free.

Shootings recently brought gun violence to Rep. Lee Zeldin’s doorstep. Zeldin, who is running against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has made tackling violent crime a pillar of his campaign.

And on Wednesday, a federal appeals court allowed New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions.

The PIX Panel also touched on the migrant crisis in New York. Housing has been a major concern as thousands of migrants have arrived.

Watch the video above for more. The Associated Press contributed to this report.