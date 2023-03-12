NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Henry Rosoff and Gothamist reporter Elizabeth Kim break down the big headlines of the week, including Mayor Eric Adams’ blueprint for the asylum seekers.
Watch the full panel discussion in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino, Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Henry Rosoff
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Henry Rosoff and Gothamist reporter Elizabeth Kim break down the big headlines of the week, including Mayor Eric Adams’ blueprint for the asylum seekers.
Watch the full panel discussion in the video player.