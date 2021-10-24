PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in heated races for NYC mayor, NJ governor

NEW YORK — Political hopefuls in New York and New Jersey are in the homestretch, as early voting gets underway and Election Day draws near.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino was joined by political reporter Ayana Harry and New York Post City Hall Bureau Chief Julia Marsh on Sunday to discuss the races for New York City mayor and New Jersey governor.

Watch the video player above for insights on these races and more.

PIX11 News is hosting a forum between mayoral hopefuls Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa Monday evening in which they will answer questions on different topics, including COVID-19, vaccine mandates, schools, crime and youth violence.

Catch the forum live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, with a preview special at 6:30 p.m. You can watch both live on PIX11.com or PIX11 TV.