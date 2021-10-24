PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in heated races for NYC mayor, NJ governor

PIX on Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Political hopefuls in New York and New Jersey are in the homestretch, as early voting gets underway and Election Day draws near.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino was joined by political reporter Ayana Harry and New York Post City Hall Bureau Chief Julia Marsh on Sunday to discuss the races for New York City mayor and New Jersey governor.

Watch the video player above for insights on these races and more.

PIX11 News is hosting a forum between mayoral hopefuls Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa Monday evening in which they will answer questions on different topics, including COVID-19, vaccine mandates, schools, crime and youth violence.

Catch the forum live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, with a preview special at 6:30 p.m. You can watch both live on PIX11.com or PIX11 TV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

Early voting beings in NYC

NJ governor's race tightens as early voting begins

NYC mayoral candidates prepare for last week of campaigning

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa face off on NYC mayoral debate stage

NYC mayoral debate: Adams, Sliwa spar over crime and COVID

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in NYC mayoral, NJ governor races

NYC mayoral candidates prepare for last week of campaigning

Murphy, Ciattarelli talk taxes at PIX11 forum

The Race for NJ Gov.: Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli

The Race for NJ Gov.: Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter