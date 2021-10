NEW YORK — After the New York City Department of Correction commissioner told PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino that Rikers Island inmates essentially control their own units because of a staffing shortage at the jail complex, PIX11 News political reporters Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff and New York Post reporter Julia Marsh break down the crisis and possible solutions.

Plus: A look at the upcoming New York City mayoral election.

Watch the video in the player above for more on this discussion.