NEW YORK (PIX11) — Major changes to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry, and City and State’s Jeff Coltin sat down on Sunday to discuss the end of the city’s school mask rules and Key2NYC vaccination proof requirement. They also broke down the latest updates on crime in the city as well as a possible change at New Jersey gas pumps.

