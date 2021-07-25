PIX on Politics panel: Adams’ ignores general election, says he’s the next mayor; city’s homecoming concerts criticized

NEW YORK – New York City already has its next mayor lined up, according to comments recently made by Eric Adams. 

Adams is, in fact, still the Democratic candidate. He will face-off with Republican mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa and other independent candidates in the November election.

However, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans seven-to-one in NYC, Adams is strongly favored to win and become the city’s next mayor.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino and PIX11 political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry were joined by Julia Marsh, City Hall bureau chief at the New York Post, on Sunday to discuss Adams’ comments on that and congestion pricing, as well as criticism the city has faced over homecoming concert plans

