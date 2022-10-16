NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted.

Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike to get the shot.

“If you want to celebrate with your family, do so with peace of mind,” he said.

With mask requirements over, Vasan would not be surprised to see an uptick in flu and COVID cases. People can also expect more colds this season.

“We’re hammering home this message: get your booster and get your flu shot at the same time,” he said.

Vasan’s office is also dealing with polio concerns. New York State’s polio emergency declaration was extended earlier in October. The virus has been detected in sewage samples in the New York area, including recently in Brooklyn and Queens.

“It’s back because of a concerted effort, an anti-science effort, against vaccinations,” Dr. Vasan said.

His office has been engaging with New Yorkers to boost vaccination rates.

“If you haven’t vaccinated your children, do it now,” Dr. Vasan said.