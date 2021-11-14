PIX on Politics: Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levine focused on bringing workers back to borough

MANHATTAN — As a member of the New York City Council, he’s largely been known in recent years for his work heading up the Health Committee, but now he’s set to take over as Manhattan’s next borough president.

Mark Levine was elected to replace term-limited Gale Brewer. He sat down one-on-one with PIX on Politics’ Dan Mannarino to break down his vision for Manhattan.

Much of the borough’s economy is fueled by office workers, many of whom now work from home. Levine called the loss of in-person office work a huge problem. He wants to make it safe for people to come back to work.

“I am stepping up to help us move beyond this pandemic ,” he said “”We need to manage this pandemic to where it’s no longer crisis, but it appears we are heading into a winter wave, cases are rising but we have the tools to stop that.”

Levine is set to work with Mayor-elect Eric Adams. He said he has a long-standing relationship with Adams because of his devotion to health.

“We are going to have a mayor devoted to public health more than any other mayor in the country,” Levine said.