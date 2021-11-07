PIX on Politics: Breaking down what’s next for NJ after elections

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech after defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win re-election, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State is a blue state, so Gov. Phil Murphy’s narrow win over Jack Ciattarelli left many confused.

Polling showed Murphy in the lead, though the race did tighten as the election grew closer. Once votes started coming in, it showed the candidates neck-in-neck until Murphy pulled ahead at the night.

“We should start ignoring polls immediately because they cannot reflect the mood and the will of voters,” political expert Steve Adubato said.

New Jersey has about a million more Democrats than Republicans, but it isn’t a blue state in the vein of Massachusetts or California, Adubato explained. It leans a little purple.

Gas prices, supply chain issues, COVID restrictions and taxes all hurt Murphy as a candidate, Adubato said. Ciattarelli hammered Murphy on his stance on taxes.

Many of the surprise votes came from suburban New Jersey.

“The Democrats are out of sync with the vast majority of suburban Democrats,” Adubato said.