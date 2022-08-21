NEW YORK (PIX11) — Voter turnout is historically low during non-presidential elections, but early voting in the New York City primaries has been very low, according to Dr. Hazel Dukes.

Dukes is the chairwoman of a local organization called Turn out, Show Up which aims to get residents in Brooklyn and Harlem out to vote in the important congressional races this summer.

Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference, said the group does not endorse any candidate but wants to get the word out about how important these local elections are.

“Education, public safety, and housing affordability are pressing issues in these communities,” Dukes said. “We are trying to encourage people that really in primaries that’s where you’re going to see it.”

Dukes joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss early voting.

