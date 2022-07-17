NEW YORK (PIX11)– A New York senator needs billions in funding to cover health care costs for Sept. 11 responders and survivors.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is asking Congress for about $3 billion to pay for the medical expenses, but the inflation rate on health care is higher than expected, so that gap must be filled, the politician said.

“This money pays for vital health care for our first responders and the families at ground zero who breathed in toxins that created horrible cancers and other illnesses,” she said.

Gillibrand is also seeking bi-partisan support on affordable housing and COVID relief bills to help New Yorkers struggling with inflation.

The senator joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss these issues.

