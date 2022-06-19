NEW YORK (PIX11)– After legislators recently released a bi-partisan framework on gun safety to prevent mass shootings, Rep. Ritchie Torres said the proposal features a key compromise on background checks.

The Bronx congressman, who was in favor of banning assault rifles, said the important aspect of the new legislation is that people under 21 trying to purchase guns will now undergo background checks. The ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines was not included in the new proposal.

“This is the best chance we have to enhance gun safety,” Torres said.

The politician also said former President Donald Trump incited the Jan.6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and lied to the American people about the incident.

Torres joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the Jan. 6 hearings and gun safety measures.

