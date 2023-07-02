NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres supports congestion pricing while New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer opposes it.
The lawmakers discussed their opposing views on PIX on Politics Sunday. Watch the video player for the full interview.
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres supports congestion pricing while New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer opposes it.
The lawmakers discussed their opposing views on PIX on Politics Sunday. Watch the video player for the full interview.