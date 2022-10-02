NEW YORK (WPIX) — With Hurricane Ian continuing to swirl in the Atlantic, relief efforts remain underway in Puerto Rico, previously battered by Hurricane Fiona.

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx), who recently toured the island, joined PIX on Politics on Sunday to discuss aid for Puerto Rico, citing the need for more reliable electricity as the top priority.

“It is a national scandal that in the wealthiest country in the world, more than 3 million American citizens in Puerto Rico have no electricity in the worst of times, and have no reliable or affordable electricity even in the best of times,” said Torres.

Torres also touched on the recent influx of migrants to New York City, which has tested the ability to provide basic needs like housing and seats in classrooms.

