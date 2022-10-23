NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Niccole Malliotakis and Max Rose are in a tight race to represent Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District.

A recent Spectrum poll has Malliotakis about six points ahead of Rose and showed one in five Democrats could be swayed to vote for Malliotakis. The Republican said voters could cross party lines because her administration has delivered record funding for hospitals, the NYPD, and local cultural institutions.

“We have helped thousands of individuals cut through the bureaucracy and red tape. We’re serving our district,” Malliotakis said.

Rose, an Army combat veteran, won the district in 2018. He defeated Republican incumbent Dan Donovan, but lost his 2020 re-election race against Malliotakis.

Malliotakis joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss her campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video above.