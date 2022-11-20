NEW YORK (PIX11) — Congressman-elect Dan Goldman is wary of the balance of power after Republicans retained control of the House of Representatives.

The Democrat, who represents New York’s 10th Congressional District, said it will be tougher to get some legislation past the House of Representatives but will work with his Republican counterparts to get the job done.

Goldman joined PIX on Politics Sunday to talk about his new role and former President Donald Trump announcing his run for president.

