NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Election Day looms, there are several New York races that are tightening up.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is in a tighter-than-expected battle with Rep. Lee Zeldin coming down the stretch. Hochul’s lead has shrunk in the past few months.

Political strategists Basil Smikle and Chapin Fay joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the close races in New York and the key to voter turnout.

