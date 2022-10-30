NEW YORK (PIX11) —State officials recently announced there would be more police officers patrolling the New York City subways to combat the uptick in transit crimes, however, there are already staffing issues in the NYPD, according to a union leader.

There are not enough cops to staff the precincts, transit, and public housing complexes, said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

“We had 4,800 transit police officers and now we have 2,500,” Lynch said.

Lynch joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the NYPD staffing crisis.

Watch the full interview in the video above.