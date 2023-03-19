NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s office released hours of body camera footage Thursday showing the Paterson police officers involved in the shooting death of 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks on March 3.

Seabrooks’ death sparked community outrage and a demand for answers. The newly released footage offers a glimpse of what happened.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said the incident did not warrant a federal investigation and that officers did everything they could during the incident. During his appearance on PIX on Politics Sunday morning, the mayor also urged people to watch the bodycam footage so they can make their own conclusions.

