NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said any decisions about mandatory masks will depend on the recommendations of the Department of Health.

Currently, masks in city schools are recommended but not required.

Banks joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the masks, mental health days, and the NYPD cop who was suspended for punching a girl while responding to an after-school fight on Staten Island.

