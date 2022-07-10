NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up New York streets.

“New Yorkers are understandably irked by having to move their cars more often,” Tisch said. “We brought the program back to clean up our city.”

Tisch joined PIX on Politics on Sunday morning to discuss the return of alternate side parking.

