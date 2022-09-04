NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just a day after NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made an unannounced visit to Rikers Island alongside other city officials, a detainee died.

Michael Nieves, 40, died on Tuesday. While officials are still determining the cause of death, three staff members had been suspended in connection with the incident. His death marked the 12th one under Department of Correction custody this year, officials said.

Williams joined PIX on Politics on Sunday to talk about his visit, as well as what should be done to improve the conditions on Rikers Island.

