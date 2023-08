NEW YORK (PUX11) — NYC Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy said the city is considering all options when it comes to housing the migrants, including Central Park.

Officials are using the former Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens to house 1,000 asylum seekers, drawing protesters to the site last week. Levy said the city has found more than 200 sites for the migrants and is out of good options.

