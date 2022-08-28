NEW YORK (PIX11) —After Daniel Goldman won the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District in a very tight race, the former federal prosecutor said he wants to work with all the progressives in the district.

Goldman eeked out the victory with 1,300 more votes than New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who might run again in the November general election as a candidate for the Working Families Party.

But, Goldman said he is not worried about the numbers. He is focused on getting the vote out, and wants the Working Families Party to know they have similar progressive ideals.

“We want to work with everyone in this district,” said Goldman, who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Goldman joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the election.

